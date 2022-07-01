The Floriana granaries are the scene for the final preparations for Lewis Capaldi concert that will be happening on July 2, and a return to unrestricted mass activities.

The Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo, during a visit to the granaries, pointed out the important work during the last to years to keep Malta an attractive venue in the world of entertainment.

“Lewis Capaldi is an artist who certainly needs no introduction. His name is popular worldwide, and this bodes well for tomorrow’s concert and for a wonderful spectacle which the concert-goers, both tourists and Maltese, will enjoy,” Bartolo remarked.

Preparations at the Floriana Granaries for the concert.

The chief executive of the Malta Tourism Authority, Carlo Micallef, said that these activities form part of the strategy for the tourism sector, where additional value is given, thus providing another reason for tourists to choose to visit our country not only because of its wonderful history, food, and weather, but also as a place in which they can experience events of this scale, courtesy of a number of world-renowned artists and musicians.