On April 17, Smile-Expo will hold Betting in Face of COVID-19 online conference aimed at the EU market.

The event is dedicated to the efficient strategies for overcoming the betting industry crisis during the pandemic. The programme for the conference has now been completed.

What will online conference speakers talk about? Betting in Face of COVID-19 will involve top betting market players, providers of betting products and services, representatives of sports organisations, consulting experts, as well as specialists in e-sports, virtual sports and fantasy sports.

Marco Blume, trading director at Pinnacle Sports, and Stephen Crystal, head of Betfred Sports USA Development, will speak on the topic: Anti-crisis strategy from bookmakers.

Harry Lang, СЕО at Brand Architects, will make a presentation about online betting during the pandemic: current market state, alternative betting lines and further development.

Martin Wachter, CEO and founder of Golden Race, will focus on earning income on the growing popularity of virtual sports.

Ian Smith, integrity commissioner at Esports Integrity Coalition, will deliver a presentation entitled ‘Esports as the key driving niche of the betting segment’.

Ivan Alonso, a former professional football player and general manager at Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay), will review the issue of postponing matches and the influence on the industry: forecasts of the international sports associations.

Claudine Borg Azzopardi and Valentina Franch, representatives of KPMG Malta, will introduce a joint speech: ‘How to keep top positions among the competition: Experience of top betting providers’.

Maria E. Arnidou, marketing and communications manager at Fantasy Sports Interactive, will highlight Betting on fantasy sports: Sportsbook prospects and opportunities.

Mark O'Sullivan, assistant manager (gaming industries) at KPMG Malta, and Tiago Aprigio, CEO at All-in Global, will reveal the next aspect: Traditional sports, esports, fantasy sports: the future of each segment after the quarantine.

The 1+1 offer special ticket offer was launched on April 6: buy one ticket to the online conference and get the second one as a gift from the organisers. You can purchase two tickets to the event for only €100 until April 16 inclusive.

The event is held by Smile-Expo, an international company that has been organising gambling offline events in the CIS and EU countries for 14 years. The online conference will take place on April 17 at 11am (CET).

Join Betting in Face of COVID-19 to obtain maximum information about successful anti-crisis strategies for the betting market within the pandemic.

Registration and event programme are available at onlinebettingconf.com.