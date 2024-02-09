The number of final deeds of sale recorded last month is similar to the contracts signed in January of last year, however, the number of promises of sale increased by 25% over one year.

According to national data released on Friday, the number of final deeds of sale relating to residential property last month amounted to 1,112 - a 0.1 per cent decrease over those registered in January 2023.

The value of these deeds totalled €295.8 million, representing a decrease of 2.8 per cent when compared to the corresponding value recorded in January 2023.

The highest numbers of deeds were recorded in the Northern Harbour District while the lowest in the Southern Harbour District.

During the month under review, the number of properties transacted in the final deeds of sale was equivalent to 1,196. Apartments (435) and garages (238) accounted for the largest shares, at 36.4 per cent and 19.9 per cent, respectively.

Promise of sale agreements

Meanwhile, 1,157 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered last month - equivalent to an increase of 25.8 per cent over the same period in 2023.

Individual potential buyers (households) accounted for 1,051 (or 90.8 per cent) of these agreements, while the rest mainly involved companies.

Again, the largest number of promise of sale agreements related to residential properties were registered in the Northern Harbour District, while the lowest figures of promise of sale agreements were noted in the Western District.