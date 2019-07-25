The final edition of Xagħratale – a 20-minute drama and dance show re-enacting highlights of Gozo’s history – will take place today at 9pm in Xagħra’s main square. The show, performed by the Xagħra Historical Re-enactment Organisation, recreates scenes at Ġgantija during the Neolithic Age, the Great Siege of 1565, the plague, and World War II, enhanced by special light and sound effects. Patrons may also view the show while enjoying a meal or drink at one of the bars and restaurants surrounding the square.

Attendance to the show is free and open to all. For further details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2655422151137858/