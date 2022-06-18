The SB20 Sailing National Championship 2021/2022 has turned the spotlight on the class that began five years ago and now boasts 8 boats on the island.

The Association is now running in its 5th year and represents a growing fleet which as of today is the largest keelboat one-design class in Malta.

With a very busy calendar, regattas have been organised in different locations in the Maltese Islands.

These weekend two day events are organised in conjunction with the various local sailing clubs, namely the Royal Malta Yacht Club, Vikings Sailing Club, Malta Young Sailors Club, and Birżebbuġa Sailing Club, and see the fleet visiting different sailing areas throughout the season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta