The final steel beam in the second flyover of the Marsa Junction Project was put in place on Saturday.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Facebook the final works to complete the first two flyovers was well under way and on track to start being used in the coming weeks.

Transport Malta officials said on Monday the first two flyovers will open for traffic in September.

The busy traffic junction will have seven flyovers by the time the €70 million project is completed at the end of next year.

The project aims to address the traffic congestion in Malta’s busiest junction, which is used by an average of 110,000 vehicles per day.