A programme of educational and entertaining summer activities for children aged six to 12 is taking place at Diar il-Bniet, Main Street, Dingli, from 9am to noon. The following are the last activities planned:

Today – Plant a flower for nature

The concept of this event is to teach children to appreciate plant life by getting their hands dirty and planting flowers in pots that they can take home with them. It will take place at a field in Dingli. Lunch is included.

Tomorrow – Farm crafts session

As a follow up of their activities the day before the children will be encouraged to represent their memories and experience by means of various different crafts. Lunch is included.

Wednesday – Fruit picking

The children will spend an exciting morning going into fields and harvesting various summer fruits while at the same time learning all about them. Lunch is included.

Thursday – Cup cakes delight

During this session, the kids will be taught by chef Robert how to bake and decorate cupcakes. Lunch is included.

Friday – Life skills day

The children will be taught how to make a fresh fruit salad, starting from the sterilisation of the fruit, through to peeling and cutting them under chef Robert’s strict supervision. Lunch is included.

For more information and to book a place, call 2145 4821, 2762 0727, e-mail info@diarilbniet.com or visit www.diarilbniet.com.