Twelve finalists have been selected to vie for Malta's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden in 2024.
Malta will select its Eurovision entry in January, when the grand final of Malta Eurovision Song Contest takes place.
Throughout October and November, TVM's XOW has showcased the 36 potential entries for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Nine songs were performed each week, with a jury and the Maltese public subsequently voting for their favourites.
The 12 finalists are the following:
Miriana Conte – Venom
Sarah Bonnici – Loop
Greta Tude – Topic (Bla Bla)
Janvil – Man
Haley Azzopardi – Tell Me That It’s Over
Ryan Hili – Karma
Erba’ – Sirena
Nathan – Ghost
Denise Mercieca – Mara
Matt Blxck – Banana
Gail Attard – Wild Card
Lisa Gauci – Breath
Malta was represented by indie pop group The Busker at the festival in Liverpool last year.