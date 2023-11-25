Twelve finalists have been selected to vie for Malta's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden in 2024.

Malta will select its Eurovision entry in January, when the grand final of Malta Eurovision Song Contest takes place.

Throughout October and November, TVM's XOW has showcased the 36 potential entries for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Nine songs were performed each week, with a jury and the Maltese public subsequently voting for their favourites.

The 12 finalists are the following:

Miriana Conte – Venom

Sarah Bonnici – Loop

Greta Tude – Topic (Bla Bla)

Janvil – Man

Haley Azzopardi – Tell Me That It’s Over

Ryan Hili – Karma

Erba’ – Sirena

Nathan – Ghost

Denise Mercieca – Mara

Matt Blxck – Banana

Gail Attard – Wild Card

Lisa Gauci – Breath

Malta was represented by indie pop group The Busker at the festival in Liverpool last year.