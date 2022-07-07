Temperatures will drop as the wind picks up over the weekend, providing a welcome break from the sweltering heat, according to the Malta Meteorological Office.

“A cooler air mass is expected to reach the central Mediterranean and the Maltese Islands, resulting in cooler temperatures accompanied by cool Northwesterly winds.”

The Met Office was yesterday forecasting a maximum temperature of 30°C for Friday, 31°C for Saturday and 30°C for Sunday.

A spokesperson noted that these temperatures were considerably lower than the 37°C experienced earlier in the week.

RELATED STORIES First heatwave of year as mid-30s temperature expected to last till Tuesday

'Keep cool': Health officials issue heatwave warning for this weekend

Summer was off to a scorching start this year, when Malta experienced a heat dome of excessive heat last month and temperatures feeling as high as 39°C on June 26. Since then, the temperatures have fluctuated in the upper 30s.

Finally, this weekend is set to bring some respite as a cooler airmass will bring with it Force 5 to 6 West-Northwest winds which will become Force 5 Northwest by the end of the day on Friday. Winds will then decrease to Force 4 overnight between tomorrow and Saturday, the Met Office said.

It is not uncommon to have days with a slightly higher wind speed compared to other summery days. Last year, the maximum wind speed recorded in June was 20 knots (Force 5), July was 26 knots (Force 6) and August was 20 knots (Force 5). Force 5 to 6 winds are not considered a storm. A storm includes thundery activity, rain and strong winds, the Met Office said.