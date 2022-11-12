In her 2019 Sunday Circle interview, Clintess was Clinton Paul. She spoke of her personal and musical journey and future plans, as Clinton Paul.

Becoming a woman was not something she had mentioned, or even considered at the time. Three years later, she can barely identify with that interview.

“I wanted to be ‘macho.’ And it was a flop. I’m not ashamed of saying that I flopped. I mean the songs were doing great and the popularity was there but it didn’t work. It wasn’t who I am – I’m a sweet person, I’m not a macho,” Clintess says in the cover story of Sunday Circle out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow.

In a candid interview, the pop-singer, model and activist talks about how she is finally living her true life and seeks to inspire people to understand that it’s never too late to do so.

Also in this issue is an interview with National Book Prize 2022 winner Tyrone Grima who talks about how his writing allows him to be vulnerable and honest about things that matter.

In this issue, experts speak about how climate change is impacting the island. No matter how resilient the earth is, it doesn’t stand a chance unless we wake up and take action, they say.

Resilience is the theme of a book and documentary ‘Resilient Women: Conversations on Mastering Life’ that seeks to celebrate ordinary women.

This issue also features musical twin duo Daniel and Matthew Abela who have starred on The Voice UK 2022.

They speak of how their band name, Abela Brother, is a homage to their Maltese roots.

And Gracy’s Malta’s executive chef, Tom Peters shares some mouth-watering recipes that are sure to wow guests.