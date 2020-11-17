An away draw at Latvia denied Faroe Islands from earning a promotion to League C and avoid a decider against Malta at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali.

Last Saturday in Riga, the Faroes needed the three points to be declared winners of League D, Group 1 and make a leap into the third-tier of the Nations League.

Now, that spot will be at stake when the Nordic side will face Devis Mangia’s Malta tonight.

