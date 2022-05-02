Finance Malta is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year with a series of activities involving its board of governors, staff, previous chairpersons and members.

Set up in 2007 as a member-based, non-profit, public-private initiative responsible for promoting the Maltese islands as an international financial services centre, Finance Malta harnesses the resources of the industry and government to ensure that jurisdiction maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper.

To implement its mandate, the foundation builds on the support and expertise of its founding members, namely the Maltese government, the Malta Asset Servicing Association (MASA), the Malta Bankers Association (MBA), the Malta Insurance Association (MIA), the Association of Insurance Brokers (AIB), the Malta Insurance Management Association (MIMA) and the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners (IFSP).

Finance Malta entered the scene at a critical time, just as Malta was joining the eurozone. The financial services sector is now a major force in the country’s economy, employing some 12,000 individuals and contributing to around 12 per cent of Malta’s GDP.

Over the years, the foundation focused its promotional efforts in the main jurisdictions of interest, such as the UK, Europe, Middle East, the US and Far East.

Chairperson Rudolph Psaila said: “I am truly proud to be leading Finance Malta throughout this important milestone. For the past 15 years we have done our utmost to promote Malta’s financial services internationally. We have faced difficult challenges, but we have also witnessed periods of significant growth for the industry and Maltese economy.

During this time, we have always placed our members at the core of our activities, providing them with international visibility and networking opportunities to attract more business towards our shores. It is our intention to remain on this path and to continue contributing and maintaining the sector as one of the main pillars of our economy.” In the last two years, Finance Malta faced unprecedented challenges and had to adapt its operations accordingly due to the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the foundation was able to bring together industry stakeholders through a number of outreach events and initiatives, both online and in person, in Malta and abroad.