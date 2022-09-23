Finance Minister Clyde Caruana discusses all things Budget 2023 at a Times of Malta event on Friday morning.

Caruana has said that people can expect the upcoming budget to be a "social" one with no new taxes, despite a business environment that is "more challenging than during the pandemic."

What does that mean in practice?

Follow along with our live blog or watch it live in the live stream below. The event, which is being led by Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin, runs until 11am.

Live blog

Energy subsidies are saving 2.5% GDP - Caruana

9.24am Caruana talks up energy subsidies – not stepping in to cushion energy prices would give Malta a 2.5% GDP blow, going into the future. “Just look at what’s happening in mainland Europe,” he says.

Three years ago, just 40% were paying tax

9.20am Caruana uses an anecdote to illustrate the extent of Malta's tax collection problem. In 2019, when real growth was average around 60%, just 35-40% of companies were declaring a profit, he said.

Inland Revenue has since increased its tax collection efforts and made some policy changes which are making it easier to collect dues, he says.

The minister reckons that the benefit to state coffers is in the hundreds of millions of euro every year - money that was previously not being paid in taxes.

Malta's national debt

9.16am For Caruana, the debt-to-GDP ratio is “the most important metric” in public finances. Malta is doing fairly well on that count: its ratio is in the high 50%s, which many EU member states would be envious of.

But the government has to keep an eye out – the ratio has been growing in recent years, in large part due to government spending on things like the COVID supplement and energy subsidies.

Attendees gather ahead of the event. Scroll right to see more photos. Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg

Where did Caruana trim the most fat?

9.12am Caruana is coy when asked where he found the most wasted spending throughout ministries. A spending review is 'ongoing', he says, though he does add that some ministries were saving money for a rainy day.

But one thing is certain - the €200 million that Caruana wanted to trim from public spending has been achieved.

What would you like the minister to answer?

9.09am Send your questions to us via Facebook. The second half of the event will see Caruana answer questions from the audience and you, our readers.

9.05am Good morning and welcome to our live blog of this event. We're at the Theatre Next Door in Magħtab, where people are taking their seats and getting settled in. The event will begin shortly.