Finance Minister Clyde Caruana warned social partners on Monday that high inflation is expected to persist in the foreseeable future, and the government will need to narrow the deficit in line with EU rules.

Addressing the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD), Caruana said that higher oil prices, together with the supply chain effects of the war on Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic meant that prices across the world were expected to continue rising.

The finance minister said inflation increased in the United States last month, and the EU could follow suit.

In July, Malta’s inflation rate was at 5.6 percent compared to the previous year. In a statement, the National Statistics Office said the highest annual inflation rates in July were recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages (10 per cent), and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.6 per cent).

“It is clear that the inflation rate has a long time before returning to the levels of around 2% we had become accustomed to in the past,” Caruana said.

To curb inflation, the European Commission is looking to revise its fiscal policy and reintroduce its excessive deficit procedure, he observed. During the pandemic, the EC relaxed its deficit and debt rules to allow for more government spending.

The procedure’s return will mean that an EU member state cannot breach a deficit limit of three per cent of GDP or have a government debt level above 60 per cent.

Malta had a budget deficit of some 5.6% last year.

While next year’s budget will surpass the 3% threshold threshold, the government must bring its deficit rates down, Caruana said. Malta's budget is among the most expansionary in the EU, but this must soon be brought down, he added.

Caruana said the European Central Bank was expected to continue to raise interest rates.

While local banks had generally kept their interest rates stable, private and government bonds were expected to carry a higher premium, he said.