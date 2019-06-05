Minister for Finance Edward Scicluna has initiated legal proceedings against the former leader of the Opposition Simon Busuttil.

On Friday morning, Dr Busuttil tweeted a message relating the court's decision on Thursday for an inquiry to be held about the hospitals deal.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday evening that the tweet "contained false allegations against the minister", implying that Prof. Scicluna could have had a role in money-laundering activities.

"Such allegations are totally unfounded and are aimed at tarnishing the minister’s reputation," the ministry said, saying that Prof. Scicluna did not have any other option than to initiate legal proceedings for defamation in order to protect his integrity.

On Thursday, a magistrate upheld a request for an inquiry into the controversial transfer of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

The request was made by civil society group Repubblika in a 150-page application in May. The magistrate's decision is to be appealed by the government.

The NGO had requested the probe to establish if there was criminal complicity by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and Economy Minister Chris Cardona in the transfer of St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals.

Dr Busuttil had, in his tweet, said the finance minister should "go" at least until he had cleared his name. He later issued another tweet, quite unimpressed by the libel suit.