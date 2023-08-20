FinanceMalta has strived to secure a line-up of high level local and international speakers for its 16th Annual Conference, being held on September 13. And preparations are in full swing to address this year’s theme, ‘Leading change through innovation’, with the most relevant and up-to-date information.

The international speakers who will be addressing the conference include senior European Investment Bank (EIB) official to the Union for the Mediterranean (UFM) for Sustainable Finance and Investments, Andrea Tinagli; World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) managing director Jochen Biedermann; AI governance, fintech and digital transformation expert and bestselling author Clara Durodié; and Mastercard regional manager Panagiotis Polydoros, among others.

Tinagli has vast experience in development finance, sustainable and green finance, infrastructure and investment finance, financial instruments and securitisation of SMEs and Midcaps portfolios. At present, he is senior EIB oifficial to the Union for the Mediterranean for Sustainable Finance and Investments (UFM) and a member of the UFM governing bodies. In line with |his expertise, Tinagli will be addressing the role of financial services in the blue economy and Malta’s potential in this regard.

Preparations are in full swing to address this year’s theme, ‘Leading change through innovation’

Biedermann is the managing director of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC), of which FinanceMalta became a full member in October 2022. Biedermann’s significant presence at the conference comes in the wake of FinanceMalta’s participation in the board of directors’ and extraordinary general meeting of the WAIFC last April. A fintech expert, international consultant and renowned academic, Biedermann will address the theme ‘The future of financial centres: Malta in focus’.

Durodié, a London-based expert in AI governance, fintech and digital transformation, has over 25 years’ experience in financial technology and finance. She advises financial institutions, fintechs, technology firms and governments on the ethical use of AI to drive innovation and growth. Durodié will be exploring how a testing environment could be a valuable tool to facilitate the development of AI applications in financial services.

Polydoros is a computer engineering graduate with an extensive experience in the field of payments and Mastercard’s regional manager for Greece, Cyprus and Malta. He will deliver a presentation of Mastercard’s fintech study on Malta in the context of the collaboration that is currently under way between Mastercard and FinanceMalta with the aim of positioning Malta as a leading regional Fintech Hub.

Other international speakers will include Eila Kreivi, chief sustainable finance advisor at the European Investment Bank; Elisa Bevilacqua, sustainability reporting senior technical manager at the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG); Omar Shaikh, the director and co-founder of the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) and Jack O’Sullivan, director of account management (EMEA) at EZOPS. This line-up will be further complemented by a selected number of local industry leaders and experts.

The event will be chaired by talent acquisition expert and FM Search founder Francina Moisa, while FinanceMalta chairman George Vella will open the conference.

For more updates, including sponsorship opportunities and registration details, visit www.fmannualconference.org/.