FinanceMalta recently sponsored and participated in the Paris FinTech Forum (PFF), held in the French capital at Palais Brongniart, a former stock exchange building classified as a historical monument.

The two-day PFF is one of the most exclusive European annual events on digital finance and fintech, organised by Altéir Event. In 2020, for the fifth edition, more than 2,600 international participants from 75 countries, 320 speakers, 165 exhibitors and 200 fintechs gathered to discuss the latest trends and topics in the sector. This event has grown to become known as the Davos of digital finance and fintech.

During the PFF, FinanceMalta was represented by its chairman Rudolph Psaila and COO Ivan Grech where they met with several banks, fintech operators and industry leaders with a view to promoting Malta’s fintech strategy as outlined by the MFSA.

FinanceMalta and the MFSA co-sponsored the recently-organised Paris FinTech Forum.

MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri was one of the panel speakers during a session entitled ‘Regulation as a competitive asset’.

“The FinTech Regulatory Sandbox and the Innovation Hub, which are due to be implemented this year, will support Malta in ushering in a comprehensive fintech ecosystem, bringing together relevant stakeholders and catalysing them through a focal point. They will also enable tools, resources, expert and regulatory guidance leading to start-up and growth within the sector,” said Cuschieri.

The agenda of the 2020 edition of the PFF covered a range of topics including faster payments, embracing financial regulations, the future of payments and data, challenges and opportunities to foster innovation in retail banking and many more.

“Being present and sponsoring events like the PFF are part of our annual calendar of events during which we continue promoting Malta as a safe, sound and innovative financial services and fintech jurisdiction and to assist in developing more opportunities both locally and abroad,” said Psaila.