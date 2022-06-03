FinanceMalta has been very active in the last months promoting Malta as an international financial services centre through its participation in a series of events in Europe and the Middle East.

Following the easing of the pandemic restrictions, FinanceMalta restarted its international engagements across 12 major events between March and June 2022.

In the coming weeks, FinanceMalta will be participating in two major events, namely Money 20/20 Europe and Global ABS.

The three-day-long Money 20/20 Europe, one of the most prominent Fintech conferences, will be taking place in Amsterdam between June 7 and 9. It promotes innovation in payments and financial services for connected commerce. During the event, FinanceMalta will be showcasing Malta as the ideal jurisdiction for Fintech operators, including payment service providers.

The Global ABS conference in Barcelona will kick off on June 14. The conference informs and engages Europe’s securitisation industry and facilitates one-on-one investor and issuer meetings, while serving as a major catalyst in structuring product deal flows in Europe. FinanceMalta will be joined by the Malta Stock Exchange in this event.

Last Wednesday, FinanceMalta participated in EMex Europe in Zurich, which connects allocators, emerging managers and operational expertise. The foundation and its members will close an intense month of June with three conferences in London, namely the Family Office Forum organised by Prestel & Partner; Spears 500; and the ‘Opportunities in Institutionalising the Digital Frontier’ event organised by leading media platform Hedgeweek.

The London events will wrap up the first half of 2022, which also saw the foundation participating in a seminar in Prague with the theme ‘The Maltese fund jurisdiction: solid history, bright future’. FinanceMalta was invited to open the event, organised by four leading Maltese firms which joined efforts to promote Malta as a fund management jurisdiction.

A panel session held during a day-long seminar in Prague with the theme ‘The Maltese fund jurisdiction: solid history, bright future’.

FinanceMalta was also present, together with Malta Enterprise, at the Innovate Finance Global Summit held in London on April 4-5 and at the 2022 edition of London’s City Week held on April 27-27, providing visibility to the jurisdiction and an opportunity for its members to network during the three-day event.

Wealth management was the leading topic for three initiatives undertaken in May, namely the CEE Wealth Summit in Vienna on May 4-5; the Cross Border Planning event in Dubai on May 11; and the Transcontinental Trusts − Geneva conference on May 18-20.

A spokesperson for FinanceMalta said: “We are very happy to be able, once again, to promote Malta abroad, which is the main objective of the foundation. We are also extremely satisfied with the response from our members who joined us in these events, and this means that our members appreciate the value of their membership with FinanceMalta.”

We are also extremely satisfied with the response from our members who joined us in these events, and this means that our members appreciate the value of their membership with FinanceMalta

“This international activity, which covers all sectors of the industry, complements the work that is being done locally, where FinanceMalta hosted several sectoral events to provide the industry with an additional opportunity to gather and discuss the current status of financial services in Malta.”