FinanceMalta will be hosting the 16th edition of its highly anticipated annual conference on September 13. The conference, which is a landmark event in the local financial services industry, will be themed “Leading change through innovation”, and builds on the success of the previous editions by offering a unique platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

A key player in promoting Malta as an international business and financial centre, FinanceMalta organises this annual event to address the most pressing challenges and emerging trends shaping the financial services landscape. The annual conference attracts an impressive list of local and international participants comprising of C-level and other executives, European Union policymakers, Maltese Government representatives, officials of global standard-setting organisations, investors, innovators, as well as renowned academics and researchers.

In a rapidly evolving world driven by technological advancements, globalisation, and changing consumer demands, embracing innovation has become imperative across all sectors, not least the financial services industry. Acknowledging this reality, the conference aims to delve into the significance of innovation as an indispensable element for success, growth, and adaptability in today's dynamic financial landscape.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, FinanceMalta chair George Vella said: “We are looking forward to hosting the financial services industry at our 16th Annual Conference. The sector is at a crucial junction, and I am glad to see that all stakeholders are gearing up to provide their contribution, in line with what was indicated in the MFSAC Financial Services Strategy launched last March. We have interesting and exciting times ahead of us, and the annual conference is only part of a series of promotional initiatives that FinanceMalta will carry out to ensure that Malta further strengthens its position on the international scene, as a reputable international financial centre.”

FinanceMalta’s 16th Annual Conference kicks off with a networking event open to all delegates on September 12 at the Hilton Malta. The following day, September 13, the conference will run from 8am to 5pm with a dynamic programme that alternates from keynote speeches to fireside chats and panel discussions. Several topics will be explored during the conference including the role of financial services in advancing ESG objectives and achieving Net Zero targets; Green Bonds; financial services and the Blue Economy; the Maltese fintech ecosystem and AI-Enabled Financial Services.

Furthermore, the conference will also address the implementation of the strategy launched by the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council in March 2023, in the context of the vision for Malta to be recognised as a competitive, secure and credible financial services jurisdiction that excels in innovation and responsiveness through an agile and interconnected regulatory framework and a resilient technological infrastructure.

For further updates, including the official agenda, confirmed speakers, sponsorship opportunities and registration details, visit www.fmannualconference.org.