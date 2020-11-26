As part of its corporate social responsibility programme, FinanceMalta has taken the initiative of donating €5,000 towards the purchasing of food supplies for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, with the aim of providing a good meal a day to those families and individuals struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

This initiative was launched during FinanceMalta’s 13th annual conference held last month and represents the contribution of the financial services sector towards families and people in need.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation helps individuals and families facing a short-term crisis through the provision of emergency food supplies. Food is given out to people in need who are identified by care professionals and referred to the foundation. The pandemic has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking the foundation’s help.

“FinanceMalta and its members are aware that there are people facing difficult circumstances, struggling to afford even essentials and basic needs including food. This pandemic has further deteriorated people’s lives with devastating consequences. We are, therefore, pleased to present this donation to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, and we sincerely hope that our contribution will help this vulnerable segment to get through these challenging times. With winter approaching, this is a way for the financial services community to show its sympathy to those in need as the festive season draws near,” Rudolph Psaila, chairman of FinanceMalta, said.

Mark Portelli, chairman of Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, added: “Through generous donations, and the efforts of organisations such as FinanceMalta, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation can continue to provide food to a segment of Maltese society that desperately requires help, through no fault of their own”.

Psaila presented the donation to Portelli at FinanceMalta’s offices in Żejtun.