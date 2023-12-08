Malta’s standing as an international financial jurisdiction took centre stage during a high-profile networking event in the City of London on December 4.

The event was conceived by the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council (MFSAC) and organised by FinanceMalta with the backing of 24 sponsors. It was followed by a reception at the Guildhall that was attended by over 600 international delegates.

Delegates were addressed by Lord Marland, chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), FinanceMalta chair George Vella, Joseph Zammit Tabona, chair of the MFSAC, and Emanuel Mallia, Malta’s high commissioner to the UK and Northern Ireland.

The event was entirely focused on Malta’s financial services sector and aimed at fostering growth and drawing in foreign investment, in line with FinanceMalta’s drive to enhance global connections and promote Malta’s role in the international financial landscape.

The reception also served as a way of conveying appreciation to the numerous stakeholders within the financial services sector in London that have been supporting Malta over the years.

FinanceMalta chair Vella said: “This year has been characterised by a series of intensive networking and proactive internationalisation initiatives, not least of which has been this event in the City of London. It is our intention to maintain the current momentum with a number of local and international initiatives, some of which are already lined up for 2024.”

The gathering follows the active participation of FinanceMalta at two significant international events in November, respectively addressing pivotal segments within the financial services industry − fintech and insurance. The foundation was present at the European Captive Forum 2023 on November 8 and 9 together with five of its members.

FinanceMalta also took part in a delegation of Maltese stakeholders participating in the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 13 to 15.

The financial institution attended the seventh Annual Private Wealth Switzerland Zürich Forum held yesterday and will be wrapping up 2023 with the EU Roundtable of Financial Centres, of which FinanceMalta is a member, on December 15, in Paris.