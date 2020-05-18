FinanceMalta has launched a new redesigned website featuring all the latest information and updates for its members and the public in general, in a user-friendly and visually-compelling style.

The website – https://www.financemalta.org – reflects the style adopted by contemporary websites and is very easy to navigate, whether using a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

“It was time for FinanceMalta to revamp its website from both a technical and visual perspective. Having a professional website helps us communicate better who we are, what we offer, as well as the events and initiatives that we organise or take part in,” said Ivan Grech, chief operations officer of FinanceMalta.

“The new website offers our members more autonomy in their space and allows them to upload their relevant events and articles which is a benefit offered to all members,” he added.

The website is a repository for information related to financial services in Malta, focusing on five main sectors, namely private wealth, insurance and reinsurance, funds and asset management, credit and financial institutions, and fintech.

It showcases the events that FinanceMalta is participating in or organising itself, highlights the news of FinanceMalta members and provides a selection of publications that can be downloaded free of charge.

In addition, the online members’ business directory has been given a new look, making it easier for people to search for business services provided by FinanceMalta members and attractive eye-catching advertising banners have been allocated to key areas throughout the site, allowing companies to showcase their services.

FinanceMalta is the public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre.