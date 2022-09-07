FinanceMalta is participating and sponsoring a series of events to continue promoting Malta as an international financial services centre.

Between September and December, the foundation will participate in several initiatives covering sectors such as wealth management, fintech, funds and asset management.

FinanceMalta has secured speaking opportunities in most of these events, and with the contribution of its member firms, the foundation will ensure that the Maltese jurisdiction will be promoted as an ideal choice for financial services.

George Vella, chairman of FinanceMalta, said: “This international activity complements the work the foundation carries out locally to bring together key players in financial services with the aim of attracting new business to the island.”

The first event is the Spears 500 Live in London, taking place today, followed by the Fintech Nordic Week in Copenhagen, taking place on September 27-28.

Concurrently, the foundation will be active in Malta supporting the 61st World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) General Assembly and Annual Meeting, a prestigious three-day event hosted by the Malta Stock Exchange.

On October 6, FinanceMalta will be supporting the STEP Malta Conference, which will see international trusts and estate practitioners gather in Malta for their annual conference, addressing the theme ‘Keeping trusts relevant for the future’.

FinanceMalta will participate in several activities in London by sponsoring four major events, namely the Emex London on October 20, the Fintech Focus Summit on Digital Transformation on November 1, and the Emerging Managers Summit and the Private Wealth UK Autumn Forum, to be held on November 16 and 17 respectively.

The last commitment on FinanceMalta’s extensive calendar for 2022 will be in Zurich, for the sixth annual Private Wealth Switzerland Forum, to be held on December 14.