FinanceMalta participated in the UK FinTech Week, one of the world’s leading events in the financial services industry. The Maltese public-private entity, tasked to promote Malta as an International Financial Centre, hosted one of the break-out sessions of the event.

Themed “Innovative, Agile and Resilient – The Qualities for a Successful FinTech Hub”, the break-out session was organised in collaboration with Malta Enterprise and Tech.mt and provided insight on how Malta is an ideal jurisdiction for the development and growth of FinTech.

Moderated by Peter Cunnane, head of International, Innovate Finance, the session emphasised the importance of adapting to a fast-paced sector, especially in the context of the latest EU regulations. Dana Farrugia - CEO, Tech.mt, Brian Camilleri – head, Economic intelligence, policy and EU affairs at Malta Enterprise, Luciano Brincat – senior manager, Strategy Policy & Innovation at the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and Gareth Genner – CEO and Group General Counsel at Trust Stamp, a member of FinanceMalta, were the panellists during the session.

Rudolph Psaila, chairman of FinanceMalta said: “FinanceMalta is glad to have hosted, with the support of Malta Enterprise and Tech.mt, a break-out session to showcase Malta’s potential at the UK FinTech Week. We continue to promote the country as an ideal destination for FinTech companies with the ultimate objective of attracting innovative, sustainable business to Malta and therefore contribute to the growth of the financial services sector in our country.”

Malta Enterprise works closely with its stakeholders to ensure that Malta continues to deliver one of the most competitive business propositions for FinTech companies eyeing or operating from Europe, according to Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia. He added: “Being small and agile makes us the ideal environment for start-ups. We provide a personalised service to all investors and seek to develop long term business relationships. Our unique selling proposition goes far beyond financial assistance.”

Tech.mt CEO, Dana Farrugia said: “As the entity responsible for promoting the Malta Digital Innovation Technology Strategy, it is within Tech.mt’s obligation and responsibility to promote innovative and secure digital finance. COVID-19 has truly triggered a response by FinTech firms to implement changes to their products and services. Whether it is the launching a new product or service or enhancing cyber security features, the innovative capacity and increased conviction of such firms to stay ahead of the curve was demonstrated.”

Malta’s participation in the UK FinTech Week also included an address by Luciano Brincat from the MFSA. Brincat was one of the speakers during a segment titled “Trust vs Innovation: Finding the Regulatory Balance for a Strong FinTech Sector”.

The UK FinTech Week took place between April 19 and 23, bringing together the biggest names in finance, government and tech in one place. FinTech founders, bank excos, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, policy-makers, politicians, academics and media from around the world participated at this virtual event to learn, discuss, debate and network.