FinanceMalta’s calendar of international events over the past months has been a very busy one, with the foundation and its members participating in a number of prestigious international events across Europe and the US, in line with its strategic objective of promoting Malta as an innovative international financial centre.

One of the most important events that took place recently was the CICA 2023 International Conference held in California, the US, on March 5 to 7. FinanceMalta sponsored this event, which brought together the best captive insurance professionals from around the world to explore new uses of captives, engage new talent and to outline best practices.

Elizabeth Carbonaro, chairperson of the Malta Insurance Management Association (MIMA) and regional managing director Western Europe − Willis Towers Watson Management (Malta) Ltd, participated in a panel session titled ‘View from Across the Pond’.

The Malta delegation also included Ian-Edward Stafrace, chief strategy officer of Atlas Insurance, Beppe Sammut, legal counsel within the insurance and pensions team at Ganado Advocates, and Andrea Nurchi, senior manager, business development at FinanceMalta.

Earlier this year, FinanceMalta facilitated the participation of some of its members in the Insurtech Insights conference in London, held on March 1 and 2.

Another event was the HFM European Emerging Manager Summit, in Surrey, the UK, in which three FinanceMalta members joined the FinanceMalta delegation.

The calendar for the coming months includes more international activities. One of the key events will be Money 20/20 Europe held between June 6 and 8 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. FinanceMalta is coordinating the participation of several government entities, fintechs based in Malta and other FinanceMalta members, to promote the jurisdiction in this world’s leading, premium content sales and networking platform for the global money ecosystem. Money20/20 promises the clearest and most distinctive focus on what is next across the world of payments, fintech and financial services. The event is expected to attract over 7,500 attendees from over 90 countries.

FinanceMalta will then be flying to London to participate in the Family Office Forum 2023, organised between June 20 and 21, which will gather over 100 family offices and ultra high-net-worth individuals based in the UK and beyond.

Another event which FinanceMalta will participate in is the Innovate Finance Global Summit (IFGS) 2023, to be held in London on April 17 and 18. In its ninth year, the IFGS welcomes the brightest and best from the financial services and fintech ecosystem to discuss and debate the crucial issues facing the sector at present, and in years to come. IFGS 2023 convenes industry leaders ranging from innovators, institutions, regulators to policymakers, start-ups and investors to one place for two days of thought-provoking discussion.

Also in London, FinanceMalta will also take part in City Week 2023, held between April 24 and 26. During the same period, the foundation will be also in Prague, Czechia, for the 0100 Conference, which focuses on investors from central and eastern Europe.

In May, FinanceMalta will be taking part in the Trans Continental Trusts Geneva 2023 forum in Switzerland. The event, which is in its 37th edition, will bring experts together as they examine the latest challenges and opportunities in the worlds of trusts.

In the same month, FinanceMalta will be in Vienna, Austria, for the Private Wealth DACH Forum 2023, as well as the seventh Annual Private Wealth UK Spring Forum in London.

FinanceMalta chairman George Vella said: “Like last year, FinanceMalta has hit the road running in terms of participation in international events covering a range of industries we promote – from investments and fintech, to insurance and wealth management. Most importantly, we are joined by several of our members who provide the key expertise which is needed to promote the jurisdiction abroad through their participation in the various discussions and speaking opportunities that such events offer.”