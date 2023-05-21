FinanceMalta released its annual report for 2022, highlighting the organisation’s work throughout the year to promote Malta as an international financial centre and to contribute to the development of the country’s financial services sector.

In 2022, FinanceMalta played an important role in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the removal of Malta from the FATF grey list.

FinanceMalta’s efforts were targeted towards pomoting Malta as a safe, reliable and cost-effective jurisdiction.

To achieve this, along with showcasing Malta’s diverse portfolio of financial services and products, FinanceMalta embarked on and executed a business development strategy that combined targeted digital marketing campaigns, PR initiatives, international events and lobbying.

In 2022 FinanceMalta also commemorated its 15th anniversary and unveiled its new branding to update its image, in line with its modern and professional stature, and to usher in a renewed drive within the organisation.

The annual report was approved by the founders of FinanceMalta during the AGM held in April.

The new brand was rolled out across all communications, including channels hosting FinanceMalta’s official online presence, such as its website, which is regularly updated, and its Insight e-newsletter. FinanceMalta also increased its follower base on all social media platforms, revamped its #FinTalks podcasts and participated in five virtual events.

As part of its internationalisation strategy, FinanceMalta was granted ‘full member’ status within the World Alliance of Financial Centres (WAIFC) on the occasion of the WAIFC Board Meeting held in Casablanca, Morocco. FinanceMalta also contributed to the EU Roundtable of Financial Centres and Federations in Luxembourg.

Throughout the year, FinanceMalta participated in 30 in-person events, both locally and overseas. The foundation, with the contribution of its members, promoted the jurisdiction in some 20 international events which covered all sectors of financial services, from funds and asset management to insurance, private wealth, fintech and capital markets.

Locally, the foundation hosted several sectoral networking events with the aim of gathering the local industry following the pandemic. These efforts culminated in the 15th annual conference themed ‘Learning from the past: Looking to the Future’, addressed by 30 speakers and attended by more than 300 delegates.

FinanceMalta also took part in a number of events organised locally by its founding associations, members, government entities and other stakeholders.

Chairman George Vella said 2022 was the year in which “we fully resumed our activities following the pandemic. We organised local gatherings for various sectors of the industry, we strongly increased our digital marketing activities and, most importantly, we are glad that many members showed great interest in promoting the jurisdiction internationally, which is our core objective.

“This shows that the industry appreciates our offering and is keen to work with us to attract business to Malta. We are extremely satisfied that this interest is further increasing this year: more members are keen to join our delegations internationally and we will continue to provide them with such opportunities”.

Also, thanks to a number of initiatives by FinanceMalta, 191 registered members, including six companies that employ over 200 workers each, benefitted through representation and participation at international events, sponsorships, specialised training in marketing and PR and direct networking opportunities.

FinanceMalta membership is open to entities operating within the financial services and legal industry, and to those contributing to Malta’s growth in this sector.