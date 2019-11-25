FinanceMalta has recently sponsored and participated in two private wealth events held in Singapore and Zurich, with members of the public-private initiative for the promotion of Malta’s financial services sector addressing both events.

The Asian Wealth Solutions Forum 2019, held in Singapore and organised by Hubbis, explored the future challenges and opportunities facing private banks and wealth managers. It focused on the vision for the future and how the industry will evolve in the age of digital advancements and changing client expectations.

Federico Vasoli of dMTV Global, a FinanceMalta member, spoke during the event. The Asian Wealth Solutions Forum was a great opportunity for delegates to share best practices, network and meet peers, learn new thinking and explore the latest trends from our inspiring and insightful speakers.

The other event sponsored by FinanceMalta was the Family Office Forum Collection, organised by Prestel & Partner, held in Zurich, Switzerland. Chris Casapinta of Alter Domus Services Malta Limited, a member of FinanceMalta, addressed the event.

This year’s edition of the Family Office Forum Collection gathered around 100 Swiss-based and international family offices and ultra-high-net worth individuals, making it a truly global event. The forum provides an exchange between family offices, wealth-owners, and select partners – such as FinanceMalta – on best practice in governance and investments.

“Such events consolidate Malta’s position in the sector of private wealth management and family offices. Our members are given the opportunity to join us in attending and also participating actively in the discussions and presentations during these conferences,” said Ivan Grech, chief operations officer of FinanceMalta.