FinanceMalta is holding its 14th annual conference on July 20 and 21. Its theme, ‘Malta’s Financial Services Industry: Emerging Stronger’, reflects the need and eagerness of the Maltese financial services industry to come forth following the changes and developments that took place globally and locally over the past 18 months.

The line-up of speakers and panellists includes C-level executives from Malta and abroad, EU policymakers, government representatives, officials of global standard-setting organisations, renowned academics as well as international researchers.

Similarly to last year’s successful event and in line with the ongoing COVID-19 directives, the conference will be held in a hybrid format, with proceedings taking place at a conference venue in Malta while being connected via video to other contributors, panellists and facilitators in Malta and across the world.

All delegates will connect virtually via Evowk, a new platform for virtual events, offering a unique user experience and highly interactive networking tools.

The event will showcase top motivational speakers who will interact with the participants on personal and professional development and growth

Rudolph Psaila, chairman of FinanceMalta, said: “We are not out of the woods yet in terms of the pandemic, but we are all witnessing a gradual return to normality. These past months have been truly eventful for the local financial services industry, and we believe that now it is time to talk about how, collectively as joint stakeholders in this industry, we can emerge stronger and address the priorities of the sector.”

He added that “apart from addressing this theme, we will be focusing on conveying a high-calibre conference by offering a cutting-edge, highly- interactive and enriching experience to participants and speakers alike”.

The annual conference will offer a mix of keynote speeches, presentations and panel discussions tackling some of the most relevant topics of the industry. The importance of good judgement and governance, the role of fintech and regtech in accelerating transformation, private wealth and family offices, as well as the future of financial regulation and supervision will be discussed on the first day.

The second morning of the conference will be covering cybersecurity and the emerging threats for financial services business, the impact of Brexit on Malta’s financial services, the Banking Union and Malta’s adoption of the European deposit insurance scheme (EDIS), Malta’s strategy for sustainable finance, asset management and Malta’s PIF regime, as well as the employment aspect and what the sector is doing to attract top talent.

The event will feature top speakers, including Andrew Likierman from the London Business School, executive chairman of Z/Yen Michael Mainelli and the commentator on EU Financial Regulation, Graham Bishop, among others. In addition to international guests, and in line with the history of the FinanceMalta annual conference, the local regulators, industry players and experts will also contribute to the event.

A new segment will be the fireside chats wrapping up both mornings, focusing on key themes relating to the financial services industry. The event will also showcase top motivational speakers who will interact with the participants on personal and professional development and growth. More details will be announced in due course.

For more information and registration details, visit https://conference.financemalta.org/fm-2021/.