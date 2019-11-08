FinanceMalta will be holding its last BlockFinance event for 2019 which will delve into Security Token Offerings (STOs).

Organised in collaboration with the Malta Blockchain Association and sponsored by Gonzi & Associates, Advocates, this breakfast session will be held on November 26 at the Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard.

The line-up of speakers includes David Gonzi, partner, Gonzi & Associates, Advocates; Hagen Weiss, senior adviser, BaFin; Nathan Fenech, MFSA; Malcolm Falzon, partner, Camilleri Preziosi Advocates; Omar Zerafa, advocate, Zerafa Advocates; Jonathan Galea, managing director, Blockchain Advisory; Lorraine Vella, deputy head, Securities and Markets Supervision, MFSA; Andre Zerafa, partner, Ganado Advocates; Davide Benaglia, strategic partnerships director of Korporatio Inc.; and Patrick L. Young, chairman, Blockchain Malta Association.

An STO is a process similar to an initial coin offering (ICO) whereby an investor exchanges money for coins or tokens representing their investment. However, unlike ICOs, STOs take this a step further and distribute tokens that fall under the status of securities. They are linked to an underlying investment asset in a way like stocks, bonds, real estate investment trusts (REIT) or other funds.

The BlockFinance event will cover various topics such as understanding STOs and the future of investing via new tokenised business models, the compliance element of STOs, as well as the opportunities, challenges and solutions in adopting STOs.

A key topic will be the MFSA’s consultation and feedback on STOs and the way forward as a result of this. One key presentation will focus on the advantages that blockchain technology applied to corporate governance could bring to companies in Malta, in particular with respect to the automation of tasks, documents and validations of legally binding actions.

“This year FinanceMalta already organised two BlockFinance events in Malta, with the first one discussing the application of distributed ledger technology (DLT), and another one on the AML challenges relating to such innovative technologies. This time round we are putting the spotlight on STOs and the various aspects of this investment tool,” said Ivan Grech, chief operations officer at FinanceMalta.