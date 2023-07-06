During the first six months of this year, the major central banks’ monetary policy decisions remained, as expected, a major theme across financial markets. As a result of the persistently high levels of inflation last year, the major central banks began tightening monetary policy last year and there were clear indications at the end of 2022 that the rate hiking cycle will continue for a good part of 2023.

Interest rates in the US, the UK and across the eurozone jumped to multi-year highs. Following the unprecedented low levels of interest rates for several years, this current rate-hiking cycle is the steepest increase in rates ever registered by the major central banks.

For example, the European Central Bank’s deposit facility was stuck at -0.5% until July 2022 and jumped to +2% by the end of last year. Given the continued elevated inflation rate, the ECB has hiked rates at each meeting this year, pushing up the deposit facility to 3.5% at present. ECB President Christine Lagarde and other ECB officials have recently been opining that further interest rates hikes will take place imminently.

The impact of this rate-hiking cycle is being reflected in different ways across the market. For the benefit of retail investors, it is important to explain how central banks’ decisions are filtering through the financial markets, especially following the low interest rate environment that many became accustomed to over the past decade.

In Malta’s banking sector, the largest banks have not followed through by similarly raising their deposit rates. Meanwhile, various other banks are actively marketing improved deposit rates of 3% for one-year, two-year or three-year term deposits to try to attract some of the liquidity from the other banks that have not offered similar rates to their customers. There are various reasons for this differing strategy among local banks. This offers retail investors an opportunity to consider mobilising part of their idle liquidity in favour of institutions that offer superior returns.

It would be interesting to see whether the large majority of retail investors would now be willing to fix their yield for 15 years

Across the money market, the hikes by the ECB were quickly reflected in higher yields of Malta Government Treasury bills. The yield in the recent auctions for three-month T-bills jumped to just over 3.4%, which is very much in line with the ECB’s deposit facility. This is proving to be a popular avenue for retail and corporate investors to park idle liquidity held across the banking system.

Meanwhile, yields on longer-term bonds across Europe and Malta has not responded in the same way. Following the sharp upturn in yields in the latter part of 2022, these have remained trading in a relatively tight range despite the continued sharp increase in the ECB’s official interest rates. The yield on the 10-year German bund, the eurozone benchmark, jumped from circa 1.30% in July 2022 to over 2.40% in October 2022 but then remained within a tight range since, despite hitting a high of just over 2.70% in February 2023.

In its role as a ‘market maker’ for Malta Government Stocks (MGSs), the Central Bank of Malta’s daily pricing mechanism reflects movements in yields across the eurozone. While this is the reference price used for deals in the secondary market, it in turn also affects the pricing for new MGSs.

In fact, last week, the Treasury announced a new issuance of up to €400 million worth of MGSs across three different securities – one maturing in 2026, another in 2033 and another in 2038. Retail investors (i.e. those investing up to a maximum of just under €500,000) have the option of applying for two issues, namely the three-year bond and the 15-year bond. Although the fixed prices will only be announced this afternoon, these would normally reflect the yields across the secondary market of circa 3.6% for the 2026 bond and just below 4% for the 2038 bond.

It would not be a surprise if the 4% MGS 2038 is priced at 100% (par). In this eventuality, it would be the third time in succession that retail investors would have been given the option of acquiring new MGS at a 4% yield. However, while this yield was for a 10-year bond in October 2022, it is now being offered for a 15-year bond, while in February 2023, this yield was available for a 20-year bond. This reflects the flat shape of the yield curve across the Maltese and eurozone bond markets.

After the offer period over the coming days, it would be interesting to analyse the investing public’s response to the recent issues. It is worth recalling that, rather surprisingly, in the last MGS issue in February, there was almost identical demand by the public to the five- and 20-year bond. In fact, total subscriptions amounted to €87.9 million in the 3.50% MGS 2028 and €91.3 million in the 4.00% MGS 2043.

Some investors may have thought that yields for longer-term bonds would increase in view of the ECB’s clear path of rate hikes. Since yields on longer-term bonds have not risen in recent months, it would be interesting to see whether the large majority of retail investors would now be willing to fix their yield for 15 years.

In fact, most international economists currently do not expect the yield on the 10-year German bund to be above the current level of 2.4% over the next 12 months, despite the continued sticky levels of inflation and the ECB’s further planned rate hikes.

Late last year I had written an article titled ‘Have bond yields peaked?’ that may have surprised many readers in view of the clear path of interest rate hikes that were being predicted by the major central banks at the time. Although these rate hikes materialised, the yields on sovereign bonds across the eurozone were not particularly impacted. This is a major factor for investors to consider in the upcoming MGS issuance.

