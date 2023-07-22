Over the past decade, investors have had to deal with a fair share of challenges given the significant developments that have taken place across global financial markets. These developments led to extreme periods of volatility across all asset classes (shares, bonds and cash) and produced returns that were not within the historical long-term average for each type of financial instrument.

For example, the sharp decline in interest rates by the major central banks across the world, coupled with the quantitative easing programmes for a large part of the last decade, led to zero returns on cash and other money market instruments.

There were also periods of time when some local and international banks across the eurozone also imposed ‘high balance fees’ on large amounts of idle deposits saved by high-net-worth investors or corporate customers in order to offset the costs imposed on such idle holdings by the European Central Bank. Although this was an unprecedented mea­sure, the situation lasted for such a long time that investors had become accustomed to the new reality that one cannot be in a position to earn a positive rate of interest on term deposits at the banks.

Likewise, the sharp decline in yields across the bond market at the start of the QE programme by the ECB in mid-2014 and the continued low to negative yields across many sovereign bonds for several years thereafter led to a major rally in bond prices. During this period, the jump in bond prices at times produced double-digit returns to investors. Such returns are normally associated with equities rather than fixed-income securities.

In fact, during the period bet­ween 2014 and 2018, many Maltese investors actively par­ticipated in new issuance of Malta Government Stocks and generated hefty capital gains within very short periods of time. This happened on such regular occasions that many investors were led to believe that such gains are normal for fixed-income instruments. This buoyant period for MGSs is still regularly mentioned nowadays by several investors.

The extent of the abnormal circumstances across the bond markets over recent years is best explained by the 100-year bond issued by the Austrian government, first in 2017 at a measly 2.1% coupon, and then in 2020 at a lower coupon of a mere 0.88%.

Investors need to be well aware of their overall expectations and objectives and ensure that their investment portfolios are aligned to such objectives and their risk appetite

The extended bull market for bonds came to an end last year with international bonds and local sovereign bonds (MGS) registering double-digit declines in 2022 as the major central banks started a sharp tightening of monetary policy measures, leading to the sharpest increase in interest rates in history.

The 100-year Austrian government bond, for example, saw its price tumble to below 40% as a result of the steep rise in interest rates over the past 10 months.

In view of the unprecedented circumstances over the past decade, which reversed rapidly in 2022, many investors seem to have failed to adjust to this normalised environment where asset classes are generating the returns that are typically associated with each asset class.

This brought to mind the 10,5,3 rule, which gives a rough indication of the average rate of return across different asset classes.

Although there are no guaranteed returns on an annual basis, this rule of thumb indicates that one should expect 10% returns from equities, 5% returns from bonds and 3% is the average rate of return that one usually gets from term deposits with banks or money market instruments such as Treasury bills.

Until a few months ago, for example, investors were still not in a position to generate positive returns from cash and other money market instruments. However, we are now seeing some local banks offering fixed deposits at 3% per annum, reflecting the recent upturn in the ECB’s deposit facility to 3.5%.

The Malta Government Treasury bill market, which has become highly popular for treasury management purposes, recently saw its average annual yield for three-month paper exceed 3.5%. This was unheard of until a few months ago.

In the bond market, after a period of excessively low rates of interests, which can also be depicted by the 30-year MGS launched in 2021 at a coupon of only 1.8%, the returns are now more in line with those experienced prior to the extended period of monetary easing measures by the major global central banks. In fact, the Maltese government tapped the market on three occasions since October 2022 offering yields of 4% to investors.

Likewise, several euro denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in about eight to 10 years are now also offering yields of around 4% per annum.

The 10,5,3 rule can be combined with the rule of 72, which can help investors visualise the length of time it takes for each asset class to approximately double in value.

An average return of 10% per annum for equities would result in a doubling in value after seven years. Likewise, this would imply a period of 14 years for bonds and 24 years for cash. While equities tend to produce much higher returns, there are greater risks associated with such instruments. On the other hand, cash gene­rates low returns, which may not be ideal for several investors who need to generate a certain level of income.

In view of these contrasting results, investors need to be well aware of their overall expectations and objectives and ensure that their investment portfolios are aligned to such objectives and their risk appetite.

Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd, ‘Rizzo Farrugia’, is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. This report has been prepared in accordance with legal requirements. It has not been disclosed to the company/s herein mentioned before its publication. It is based on public information only and is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. The author and other relevant persons may not trade in the securities to which this report relates (other than executing unsolicited client orders) until such time as the recipients of this report have had a reasonable opportunity to act thereon. Rizzo Farrugia, its directors, the author of this report, other employees or Rizzo Farrugia on behalf of its clients, have holdings in the securities herein mentioned and may at any time make purchases and/or sales in them as principal or agent, and may also have other business relationships with the company/s. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Neither Rizzo Farrugia, nor any of its directors or employees accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of all or any part thereof and no representation or warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained in this report.

© 2023 Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. All rights reserved.