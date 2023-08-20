We still remember how banks fell over in the 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC). At enormous cost to taxpayers, many of the world’s biggest banks and insurers had to be bailed out. As the crisis spread, even car manufacturers and sovereign countries were on life support. Banks, having invested large-scale in mortgage-backed securities – all of them with misleading, premier credit ratings – looked into an abyss when those real estate loans proved dubious. The breakdown of the interbank market and the ensuing euro crisis downed even banks that had never invested in US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the first place. Public discontent was paramount. Banks were accused of casino behaviour – recklessly gambling on the back of implicit federal bailout guarantees.

Regulators and lawmakers called for a radical overhaul, sepa­rating speculative trading activities from deposit-depending, commercial banking. At the heart of their concerns were depositors, who would suffer loss­es in a bank run, and the sove­reigns making them safe at the taxpayers’ expense. Capital cushions were strengthened, over­­sight improved, banking activities burdened with standardised risk weightings. Engage­ments deemed riskier, like speculative stock trading or highly leveraged loans, would in future demand higher capital cushions or be walled off entirely. To the dismay of all, bankers, having presided over the biggest value destruction since the 1930s, went unscathed. Many received their bonuses while unemployment spread.

As a result, banks became indeed safer ‒ and more boring. Many scaled down their investment banking and trading activi­ties, curtailed their trade finance departments and competed with each other for the seemingly only safe path to steady income ‒ asset management and private banking ‒ no matter how much profits in this niche activity started to deteriorate with rising competition and the advent of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – automated, market tracking investments that trade easily and cheaply like shares.

The sharp focus on regulating and safeguarding commercial banking as a most essential public good worth protecting while at the same time avoiding writing open-ended cheques in times of stress had unintended consequences. As I have written here before, it hobbled banks and made them, in fact, dispensable.

Maltese banks, sheltered by a lack of competition, are reluctant to do anything to better the lot of savers

Every aspect of banking can now be covered by much less regulated agents. Commercial and real estate credit, corporate finance, foreign exchange, mo­ney transfers, deposit taking, or asset management is serviced now by bond markets, fintech companies, ETFs, private equity, consumer businesses, or credit funds. Banking activity and the macro risks inherent in financial systems was shifted into the shade of ‘shadow banking’ and into the net of banking and asset management behemoths, those “too big to fail”. What was left for traditional banks, those that maintain branches taking care of customers in person, was small and mid-sized businesses, unsophisticated savers and personal debtors. They remained banks in a classical sense, taking short-term deposits and extending long-term credit, thus transforming idle savings into investments, as economic textbooks still maintain.

As we have seen, the regulators’ premier idea of ‘risk-free’ banking investments were government bonds, the very instrument that almost killed Greek, Irish and ‒ most worrisome ‒ Italian banks during the GFC, which in their desperation to make money loaded up on their sovereign’s debt; not good when governments where suddenly downgraded to junk. As we have seen in the first half of this year, sharply rising interest rates can be a problem too. All these low-interest bonds held by banks suddenly lost value as interest rates went up. The inversion of the yield curve, when short-term debt offers higher rates than long-term credit, upended the classical banking model. The only thing that kept banks alive were interest-free deposits, the cash of unsophisticated savers and businesses. Remember, in the GFC, banks went bust when relying on wholesale markets instead of more reliable deposits.

It was a brief respite. Seemingly inert, ‘reliable’ depositors in the US and elsewhere started to take their savings and decamp to higher interest-paying competitors and money market funds. The long-held wisdom that rising interest rates will boost banks’ profitability because of their eternal pool of dumb savers now looks outdated. Savers can leave in droves. Not enough, to ingratiate themselves with voters, governments admonished banks for not passing profits from higher rates to savers.

Indeed, after years of meagre earnings, banks have started to become highly profitable again, albeit at the expense of unsophisticated savers and credit card debtors. Their devalued, existing mortgage book created at times of zero interest was desperately bettered by excessively expensive, new housing credit and loans on floating rate terms. Healthy for banks, but not so healthy for consumers facing a cost-of-living crisis. Banks that have to prepare for a deteriorating economic climate, with rising default rates and shrinking credit business, had to hope that the good times will last, at least for a while. They did not reckon with the populists in Hungary, Spain and Italy.

Earlier this month the Italian government, in search of money and genius politics, revealed a windfall-tax attack on ‘evil’ banks. It was a spontaneous idea, neither discussed with the banking industry, nor apparently with the finance ministry.

Comparing net interest earnings of 2021 and 2022 with the 2023 bonanza, the Italian government decided to tax the higher of the differences with both previous years at 40 per cent. 2021 was the last year of zero interest rates, before the interest hiking circle had started in earnest. Banks were just coming out of a 10-year drought when negative interest rates were not passed on to depositors, accepting losses instead. They had to be offered exceptionally cheap refinance by the European Central Bank (ECB) to survive.

Italian banks are a moribund lot, trading at half their asset value. The Meloni government managed to lower their share price even further. €10 billion were lost in a day. Instead of preparing for a widely anticipated stagnation with higher bad-loan provisions, banks were expected to donate their higher earnings to populists. As we know, the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had to backtrack. It “clarified” that those windfall taxes must not exceed 0.1 per cent of a bank’s assets. But the damage was done.

Windfall taxes, whether levied on the oil industry or on banks, are a brutal instrument, upsetting business models, scaring investors and curtailing investment. Enhancing competition or regulatory pressure can do the job equally well. UK and Austrian banks, for instance, pass on to savers more than half of higher rates already without rocking the boat. Maltese banks, sheltered by a lack of competition, as the grey-listing of them has allowed them to team up, are reluctant to do anything to better the lot of savers. No other saving landscape is more punishing. My current account was never rewarded by even token rates. Attacking them with spontaneous profit grabs would be a bad idea regardless. Better to nudge them in unofficial discussions.

After all, the real estate loan losses now accumulating under the surface need all the capital cushions our banks can build up. Moody’s has just lowered the credit rating of a swathe of US regional banks and put some larger ones on credit watch. The credit rating agency sees a heightened risk of loan defaults in commercial real estate, consumer loans and credit card debt. Soon European banks will be in their focus. Our government should discuss a healthy compromise with our banks.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.

The purpose of this column is to broaden readers’ general financial knowledge and it should not be interpreted as presenting investment advice, or advice on the buying and selling of financial products.

