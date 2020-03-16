The Institute of Financial Services Malta (IFS Malta), in collaboration with the International Compliance Association (ICA), recently organised a specialised seminar in relation to financial crime compliance.

The successful event, held at Xara Lodge in Rabat, focused on the betting and gaming economic sectors in Malta and saw the participation of the Malta Gaming Authority.

The objective of this seminar was to bring together practitioners and executives from across the betting and gaming sectors to interact with experts and discuss issues related to these important sectors of the local economy while gaining further insights of a proper compliance culture required to embrace and implement the standard requirements to manage financial crime in these industries.

Events anchoring the institute as a leading contributor

IFS and ICA teamed together and invited the Malta Gaming Authority to share experiences and learning outcomes in relation to the importance of implementing ethical business compliance standards across the sectors.

Tim Tyler from ICA updated the audience about the practical developments as he thoroughly delved through a five-point plan aimed to address financial crime in gambling. Joseph Attard representing MGA shared the authority’s functions and assistance available to benefit the various business facets of the industry.

IFS president Kenneth B. Micallef reiterated that this event and other similar seminars organised by IFS Malta together with reputable financial services training providers, are anchoring the institute as a leading contributor in the provision of leading financial services education intended to provide the optimal skills required to implement good governance standards.