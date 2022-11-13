Financial crimes chief Alexandra Mamo has resigned from the post after two years at the helm, sources have confirmed.

Mamo, who holds the rank of deputy police commissioner, was appointed to lead the financial crimes unit in June 2020.

While the unit has upped the number of money-laundering prosecutions over the last two years, civil society groups and the Opposition have remained critical about the lack of high-level corruption prosecutions.

The unit’s handling of the Pilatus Bank investigation and prosecution is facing court scrutiny after rule of law NGO Repubblika alleged a cover-up over the police’s failure to prosecute the bank’s top brass.

Mamo did not respond to a request for comment when contacted on Sunday.

Newsbook reported that an internal call to fill the deputy commissioner role was issued on Friday.

Questions about her resignation have been sent to the police.

The financial crimes unit has faced a string of resignations this year, with high-profile investigator Anthony Scerri and anti-money laundering head Frank Tabone both quitting.

Tabone has since been replaced by Sandro Camilleri, a former president of the police officers union.