The stock position of foreign direct investment in Malta at the end of 2020 stood at €196.2 billion while direct investment abroad amounted to €58.8 billion, the National Statistics Office said.

Foreign direct investment

It said that FDI flows in Malta in 2020 increased by €3.4 billion with the main contributors being financial and insurance activities with a total contribution of 90.5%.

The stock position of FDI amounted to €196.2 billion, an increase of €8.3 billion over the corresponding period the previous year. Financial and insurance activities accounted for 97.6% of FDI stocks in December 2020.

Direct investment abroad

Direct investment flows abroad totalled €6.3 billion, mainly in the form of claims on direct investors.

The stock position of direct investment abroad stood at €58.8 billion in December 2020, down by €0.9 billion from that in 2019. Financial and insurance activities made up 99.5% of the total FDI abroad.