Following the strong interest shown in its previous event on financial modelling for investment decisions, EY Malta is organising a repeat interactive workshop on this topic during the afternoon on September 11 at EY’s Connect Centre, Msida.

The workshop is open to all entrepreneurs and professionals involved in business planning, both to build such models or to review and interpret them, as is the case with providers of finance. Students or other individuals currently setting up or interested in setting up their own business venture would also find it relevant.

This session will outline the various applications for financial modelling and explain in detail the steps involved in model building. These will include, among others, market, demand and economic analysis, operational inputs, funding assumptions and the presentation of performance indicators.

Participants will also be shown best practice examples and provided with tips on approaches to be undertaken, as well as what should be avoided. Steps in reviewing a model will also be discussed.

The attendance to our previous event, and the interest already shown in the upcoming session, show that there is need for local businesses to bolster their quantitative planning capabilities. Every business plan needs to be bolstered by a sound financial plan, which would ideally be driven by a detailed, flexible and user-friendly financial model.

Proficiency in financial modelling serves as a solid foundation for outlining any business’s investment decisions. A flexible financial model serves to quantify the risks and uncertainties that the business may face, and assists in making more informed financial decisions. This applies in any scenario where an investment decision needs to be taken – whether the user of the financial model is an investor scoping out a new project, or a financial institution which may provide financing for such projects.

Decision makers must be capable of asking the right questions when faced with a financial model prepared by others, but also when constructing it themselves.

For more information on this topic, join EY Malta’s CPE accredited training event on Financial Modelling for Investment Decisions on September 11 from 1.45 to 5.15pm at EY’s Connect Centre, Msida. To reserve a place, send an e-mail to events@mt.ey.com. The admission fee is €59 (incl. VAT).

Chris Meilak is an economist and certified chartered accountant and Maurice Cachia is a chartered accountant. They form part of EY’s Valuation, Modelling and Economics sub-service line in Malta, and have been involved in various private sector and public engagements in various sectors requiring financial modelling, analysis and business plans.