Financial services experts are to address the annual conference of the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners (IFSP) on April 7.

The IFSP Conference 2022 gives industry practitioners the opportunity to meet, network and discuss the hottest issues currently faced by financial services.

Following the theme ‘Revitalising Financial Services − Mapping a Sustainable Path for Malta’, the panel of expert speakers will lead discussions across a variety of topics, including AML requirements, the challenges of recent tax developments and how to best support the nation’s financial services in the wake of the FATF greylisting.

Joining IFSP president Tonio Zarb (KPMG), keynote speakers will include Joseph Gavin (MFSA), Geraldine Spiteri Lucas (MBR), Joseph Zammit Tabona, David Delicata (Deloitte), Geraldine Schembri (MIT), Stephen Attard (Ganado Advocates), Neville Gatt (PWC), Andre Zarb (KPMG), Conrad Cassar Torregiani (Deloitte), Robert Attard (EY), Mirko Rapa Manche (PWC), Malcolm Falzon (Camilleri Preziosi), Juanita Brockdorff (KPMG), Etienne Borg Cardona (Capital Advisory) and Juanita Bencini.

“We are honoured to welcome to the IFSP Conference a host of keynote speakers from the worlds of politics and financial services, each a specialist within their respective field,” Zarb said.

“Guided by their experience and knowledge, professionals from across this hugely important economic sector can together determine a more sustainable and reputable way forward for the industry.”

Participants will be able to share their views in two specialised breakout sessions on the recently proposed tax directives and on aspects of the CSP regulations.

The programme will also feature panel discussions and speeches on the sector’s economic contribution and ongoing strategy, international financial centres, the latest MBR developments, Malta’s tax system, corporate governance and the progress of Malta’s removal from the FATF grey list.

The IFSP Conference 2022 will take place at The Xara Lodge and online via Zoom on April 7 between 9am and 4.30pm, with registration opening at 8am. The registration fee of €145 for IFSP members and €175 for non-members is applicable for both in-person and online attendance. For organisations sending five or more delegates, all delegates register at the members’ rate. More information is available at www.ifsp.org.mt/ conference/.