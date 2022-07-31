The Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government issue a cultural events scheme on a yearly basis. The main aim of this scheme is to assist local councils to organise and promote cultural events in Maltese and Gozitan localities.

This year the Local Government Division, which falls under the remit of the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government approved the application of 21 local councils for the financing from the Annual Cultural Scheme 2022. In the application evaluation committee, there were also representatives from the Tourism Authority.

This week, during a press conference led by the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli, these local councils were granted a quarter of a million euros in funds between them.

These funds place local councils in a better financial position to organise more innovative, creative, sustainable, and higher quality cultural events, to be enjoyed by all the community.

Cultural events are highly needed

Culture is a catalyst for the sustainable development of a country. This is due to the specific and various contributions that culture offers to promote social inclusion, economic development, environmental sustainability, harmony, peace, and security. As a matter of fact, this concept is recognised all over the world including our country.

The main objectives of this scheme are to increase and strengthen the promotion of culture and the unique cultural heritage of Maltese and Gozitan localities. Through this scheme we continue to encourage the appreciation of Maltese cultural heritage and conserve it for generations to come.

Another objective of this scheme is to increase local tourism and at the same time strengthen the socio-economic element in our localities through the economic activity that is generated by cultural events.

Particularly this year, cultural events are highly needed in order to regenerate our villages and cities after almost a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cultural events are also socially sustaining as they create a sense of community and an opportunity where people from different demographic backgrounds can meet and socialise through culture.

The local councils that were financed through the Annual Cultural Scheme 2022 include: San Ġwann, Santa Venera, Xgħajra, Ħamrun, Birkirkara, Ħal Għargħur, Iklin, San Ġiljan, Sliema, Swieqi, Ta’ Xbiex, Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Fgura, Ħal Kirkop, Għajn­sielem, Għarb, Munxar, in-Nadur and Qala.

A few of the aforementioned Local Councils have already organised their cultural event for this year. These events were as follows: ‘Birkirkara Sajf’, Sliema Music & Culture Festival, ‘Festa Fjuri’ in Iklin, ‘Mixgħela ta’ Ħamis ix-Xirka’ in Fgura, ‘Irkottafest’ in Ħal Kirkop, ‘Xtajta Tlellex’ in Xgħajra and ‘Pjazza Mużika’ in Ħamrun.

For information on upcoming cultural events refer to the table on this page.