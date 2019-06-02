An information session ‘Financing Gozitan Businesses to Prosper’ will be jointly organised by Bank of Valletta and the Malta Development Bank in collaboration with the Gozo Business Chamber on July 5 at the Institute of Tourism Studies in Qala.

Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the heart of the Maltese economy and a major source of entrepreneurial skills, innovation and employment. To grow and reach their full potential, SMEs need easy and affordable access to financing. During this session, attendees will be provided with information and insights on how Gozitan SMEs can take advantage of newly-launched financing schemes to grow their business.

Joseph Darmanin, chief business development officer, and Maria Xuereb, chief credit business officer, from the Malta Development Bank will be discussing the role of the Malta Development Bank in the economy and the operations of the Malta Development Guarantee Schemes. Alfred Buhagiar, executive SME finance from Bank of Valletta, will provide a practical example of how such guarantees ease access to finance for SMEs via the BOV SME Invest and BOV Family Business Success initiatives.

BOV SME Invest is aimed specifically at SMEs, including start-ups, venturing into new business sectors and traditional SMEs wanting to invest in revamping or strengthening their current business model. BOV Family Business Success assists family businesses to transfer /shareholding from parents to children or among siblings.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Joseph Borg, president of the Gozo Business Chamber, will be addressing participants.

This event is free of charge and participation is available on a first-come basis. For more information and registration e-mail info@gozobusinesschamber.org or call on 2155 0305.