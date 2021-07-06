The Gozo Business Chamber, in collaboration with Bank of Valletta, will host a webinar on Thursday from 12.30 to 1.30pm on affordable and accessible financing for green investments.

During the event, Mark Scicluna Bartoli, executive product management and development at BOV, together with colleagues from the European Investment Bank, will provide information on the BOV Energy Loans.

The loan is an innovative financing scheme aimed at assisting enterprises reduce their energy costs. It is available to both SMEs and Mid-Caps (firms employing up to 3,000) and benefits from a guarantee offered by the EU and the Maltese government permitting the bank to provide an attractive interest rate and collateral terms. The loan also benefits from a two per cent interest rate subsidy for the first three years that will contribute towards improving the payback of green investments.

“Businesses should assess their energy consumption and prioritise energy-saving investments based on their highest payback,” Scicluna Bartoli said. “The BOV Business Energy Loan will ensure that the investments identified reap a quick payback, while reducing the enterprises’ carbon footprint going forward.

“At Bank of Valletta we recognise the potential of green investments and their perfect fit into our strategy towards a more sustainable banking model.”

Having successfully bid for the EU’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy financing instrument, the bank is providing easier access to finance for green investments in line with the European Green deal objectives.

To join this free webinar, visit https://www.bov.com/Events/gbc-bov-financing-green-energy-investments, and complete your registration.