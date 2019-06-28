Trapping of protected finches will once again be off the cards this year, although two other species will still be at risk, Times of Malta learnt.

Sources said the government’s consultative Ornis committee would be meeting at 4pm on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming autumn trapping season.

The committee, sources said, was set to recommend that trappers would not be able to single out finches, but would allow nets to be laid for two unprotected birds: the song thrush and golden plover.

Last year the European Court of Justice ruled Malta was violating EU rules by allowing the trapping of protected finches.

What does the EU say?

Malta has regularly applied for two separate derogations on trapping from the EU Birds Directive – one concerning finches and the other on song thrushes and golden plovers.

Both exceptions have long been subject to EU infringement proceedings, and while the commission took Malta to court over finch trapping, action on the other exception has been left on the back burner.

What do hunters argue?

Although the ECJ declared trapping of finches illegal last year, hunters argue a 'correct' derogation could still be applied for bird trapping to continue.

Last year the government opened a season for the two other species other than finches, by instructing trappers to use lightly larger gauged nets.

Conservationists said this practice would result in trappers continuing to catch protected birds.

Sources close to the Ornis committee said that the decision not to allow finch trapping this year, however, did not necessarily mean the practice was over.

Last year the ECJ ruled that the practice was illegal.

Where does the government stand?

Members of the hunting fraternity said Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri recently assured them that he was determined to find a legal avenue to apply a new derogation for finch trapping in the coming years.

“The issue is that not only has the ECJ ruled against the practice, but there are problems with the way the derogation was being applied – namely a lack of enforcement, and the way trappers self-report their catch. The plan is to fix these, and then re-apply for a derogation,” one source privy to the government’s plans said.

The source said that government was working on a plan aimed at addressing the issues raised in the ECJ court ruling.