Hunters said that “research on finches” has been considered favourably by the government and will continue.

Last week, NGO BirdLife welcomed the repeal of legal notice allowing for the continuation of finch trapping by hunters under the guise of scientific research.

Birdlife’s statement came after the Ornis committee failed to greenlight the opening of another finch trapping season.

Times of Malta reported in August how hunters had been asked to apply for another catch-and-release ‘study’ despite Brussels having warned Malta to stop the practice or face possible court action.

The scheme was first introduced last year after the European Commission effectively banned a regular season.

But in a statement late on Monday, the hunters’ federation, FKNK, said that the arguments it moved in the Malta Ornis Committee, were considered favourably by Minister Clint Camilleri who is responsibly for hunting, and the “research” will continue as from Tuesday (today).

The FKNK said it is shocking how the European Commission, which is made up of people who are not elected by the European people, continues to obstruct and create obstacles even in the field of research.

The research, it insisted, will have no negative effect on any species, but will continue to provide more valuable information on the passage of finches over the Maltese islands.

“This EC attitude is also further undermining the EC's own prejudices about the regional hunting and trapping traditions of member states, especially of those member countries and regions within the Mediterranean basin, including Malta, the hunters insisted.

They added that the European Union must accept the diversity of the customs, habits and practices of its members and see that they are safeguarded.