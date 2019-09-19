As part of its fifth anniversary celebrations, QuickLets recently launched its new website ql.rent, following a complete overhaul intended to enhance its clients’ and team’s user experience. The leadership team has tirelessly worked towards designing a revitalised platform that would make it not just easier and quicker for tenants to find their ideal accommodation, but also more enjoyable.

Instead of solely relying on web designers and traditional research into new online trends, QuickLets used its best asset – a team of over 240 letting specialists – to brainstorm and create a product which is in line with today’s market needs.

QuickLets used this launch opportunity to introduce yet another new concept in the property rental industry. ‘Find a Tenant’ is a new feature that gives property owners the opportunity to select a prospective tenant. Traditionally, lessees would effectively be selecting the lessor by browsing through their property list.

‘Find a Tenant’ flips this around. A dedicated page on the site displays anonymised client profiles with basic information homeowners can enquire about. Celebrity profile pictures were used to add a factor of fun. This option also gives homeowners who are not willing to feature their property online the opportunity to still be able to achieve their rental goals.

“Having a large online database, we felt an increased sense of responsibility to display the properties our landlords entrust us with in a sleeker and contemporary manner,” said Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of QuickLets.

“More importantly, we wanted to introduce a new ingredient that gives ownership and added options to our homeowners. ‘Find a Tenant’ is just the beginning. We will be releasing new features in the coming months.”

Last year QuickLets pledged to educate a child in Ghana for every property rented in Malta. Its clients and letting specialists can now also see the contribution it has made towards a better society by choosing QuickLets through a counter displayed on the homepage indicating the number of children who have benefited from this initiative.

“We believe that finding a new home to live in, as temporary as it may be, should be an exciting experience. Through ql.rent, we want that excitement to start from the first click. Together with this, we feel privileged to be able to extend more positive emotions to the little ones in Ghana,” Mr Mercieca added.