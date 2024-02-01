Finding the right pair of glasses to suit your needs can be quite challenging. The overwhelming number of options available in the market makes it more difficult. Moreover, it can be a hassle to find affordable prescription glasses. Lately, there has been a surge in retailers offering glasses. With many companies vying for your attention, it becomes tricky to determine which ones are trustworthy. If you're looking for an option that offers a range of stylish choices, competitive prices on prescription lenses, and reliable shipping services to locations like the UK, Malta, or anywhere else, in the world Glasses2You is your destination.

Glasses2You provides the same top quality you will find at any glasses retailer with the added bonus of great prices. Prescription lenses often run up a steep bill, but Glasses2You offers a more affordable alternative. The company beats designer and high-street prices while offering free UK and international shipping. Prescription glasses, including lenses, start at just £19.99. With options ranging from bifocals, varifocals, and sports glasses, Glasses2You has you covered with great prices and wide variety.

At Glasses2You, there are a plethora of styles and brands to choose from. Designer frames from top brands like Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Diesel, and Guess are all available at low prices. Prescription sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Ted Baker are also available. If you are looking for something more specialized, like blue light glasses, you’re in luck as they carry those, too. With so many options available at low prices, Glasses2You is the perfect place to try out different frames and see which one works best for you.

Keeping your glasses in great condition can be just as challenging as finding the right frames for your face shape. If you wear your glasses every day - they are bound to experience some wear and tear. Luckily, Glasses2You has a reglaze service. It’s an easy process; all you have to do is select your preferences for your order online, ship your glasses off, and you will receive them back in five to seven days. Prices range from £34.95 to £164.95, depending on your prescription and preferences. Several options for reglazing are available, like thin lenses, scratch resistance, UV400 filter, and anti-reflection. Your order will come complete with a free case and cleaning cloth so that your upgraded glasses will last as long as possible.

With a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, it is evident that customers see Glasses2You as a trusted brand. Established in 2005, the company has amassed a customer base of over 100,000, including over 1,000 customers from Malta. The independent retailer has been featured in publications like The Mirror and The Times for its excellent services. Glasses2You’s thirty-day money-back guarantee ensures customers will be pleased with their purchase.

For your next pair of glasses, choose Glasses2You for the best quality and price. Save money and time by selecting your frames online and trying out a variety of designs. Glasses2You offers style, quality, affordability, and stellar customer service. It’s the new go-to spot for glasses.