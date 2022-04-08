Applying for new jobs can be time-consuming and stressful at times, but Alfred Jobs is here to simplify that process. Instead of wasting time filtering through hundreds of jobs or spending hours applying to any opportunity that comes your way, the mobile-first job searching platform does the work for you. Alfred Jobs automatically finds job opportunities that match your skills and interests, and notifies you directly through its mobile app, eliminating those inbox-clogging e-mails! Within a matter of seconds, users can read the job description and submit their application with just one click.

Alfred Jobs is bringing technological innovation to the field of recruitment. For the first time locally, job seekers can instantly connect with potential employers through an all-in-one platform that showcases their personality in addition to the required work experience and education. Much like a ‘dating app’ for the job-seeking world, users are simply asked to set up their free profile and let Alfred do the match-making.

Since being launched in Malta in 2021, Alfred Jobs is changing the way job-searchers set out on finding a new role. The app prioritizes individuality and aptitude, allowing users to enhance their profile with an ‘About Me’ section, work experience, education and other skills. Once a user’s profile is complete, they will be able to apply for roles instantly as their profile replaces a traditional CV.

When creating a profile, users are asked to select the types of jobs that they are searching for. As soon as an opportunity that matches the user’s interests becomes available, they will be notified directly within the app through the ‘Job Watch’ section. Users can also browse over 1000 jobs currently listed on the app, and explore several workplaces which have job openings to learn about their company history and culture.

Similarly, employers can browse user-profiles and, if they like what they see, they will contact users via inbox through the Alfred Jobs app. Just like a messaging app, employers can reach out to applicants to inform them of the status of their application, to invite them to an interview or to request an in-app self-recorded video answering key questions before taking the next step.

The fast-growing Alfred Jobs app has listed job openings from some of the islands’ most reputable employers in less than one year since its launch. From iGaming and technology, to tourism and hospitality, to sales, marketing, summer jobs and many more, Alfred Jobs brings together the most current vacancies across a wide variety of industries. Among the companies looking for talent through Alfred Jobs are PwC Malta, the Malta Financial Services Authority, Tipico, Arkadia, the InterContinental Malta, Trust Payments and many more.

Alfred Jobs was originally launched in Iceland in 2013, where it quickly became the country’s primary job portal and later expanded to the Czech Republic in 2019. The platform is now available in Malta and can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store, or accessed from www.alfred.com.mt.