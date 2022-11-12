Animals up for adoption are to be listed online in the coming year, according to the parliamentary secretary for fisheries, aquaculture and animal rights.

The plan is to launch a government website featuring various animals available for adoption at sanctuaries across the country, making it easier for prospective pet owners.

The measure is one of a number of Budget 2023 measures focused on the animal sector that Alicia Bugeja Said highlighted on Saturday.

A total of €200,000 has been allocated to help fight illegal fishing in Maltese waters, bolstering efforts that were kick-started by the arrival of EU fishing inspectors.

Another €100,000 will also be allocated to fishermen for the maintenance of their wooden vessels.

Apart from helping fishermen with their job, the maintenance grants will help ensure tourists who visit Malta to enjoy the artistry that these boats display in ports, the junior minister added.

The Young Farmers scheme will be replicated for fishermen to expand the sector by attracting more youths to the fishing sector.

A further €575,000 will go towards the provision of medical care to animals involved in accidents as well as those which are abandoned and saved by the directorate for animal welfare.

The government is also holding talks with an international NGO to help it run a national neutering campaign for cats, Bugeja Said explained.

She also pledged more financial support to a local council care fund, leading to more cat cafes, dog parks and local stewards in the various localities.

“As a government, we believe that our work in this sector, should not only be on a national level but also on a local and community level," Bugeja Said said.