Written by Chiara Micallef

If you have an outdoor space in your home, be it a considerable garden or a smallish balcony, it’s time to maximise it and make ample use of it this summer.

Even the most diminutive of apartment balconies can fit a stool or two to create a relaxing oasis if space is used up wisely.

Not convinced yet? Here are some splendid ways to spruce up your balcony or garden and find the ideal outdoor furniture in Malta and Gozo.

Measuring and planning

Before visiting an outdoor furniture store in Malta, make sure that you measure your outdoor area. Finding the perfect dining set for a smallish balcony is not an easy task, but this first step will help you determine what sort of set-up you can get.

People may choose to utilise their outdoor space for a range of uses. Some may strive to create an intimate dining area or a relaxing spot to get away from daily nuisances – which is exactly why you need to plan out your space. From dining sets to lounge chairs or a set of nifty pouffes – in Malta and Gozo you can find a myriad of outdoor furniture stores that truly have it all.

Practicality is the main objective

While planning out your outdoor space to maximise its use is a delightful process, you need to bear in mind that it’s an exposed space. Take into consideration sunlight and other elements which you have to deal with – is your balcony in a windy area or takes on a full eight hours of sunshine daily? Invest in furniture covers developed to withstand all-year-round weather if you plan to store your furniture outside.

Consider compact outdoor furniture

If space is an issue, looking into stackable or folding dining sets might be the best option for you. Foldable chairs and tables can be set aside and stored when not in use – both indoors and outdoors. Nowadays, there are many aesthetically-pleasant outdoor furniture options, so you don’t have to worry about them looking garish, hefty or unsightly when stowed away.

Tall or bar-height tables and chair sets tend to have a smaller footprint, making them a good choice for compact balconies, yards or gardens. Lofty tables can become a makeshift storage space for barstools and chairs too.

Versatility is key

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, you should certainly consider investing in versatile and multi-functional pieces. Various furniture stores in Malta and Gozo sell outdoor furniture designed to provide multiple uses, such as stools, ottomans or outdoor pouffes that can double as storage solutions. These easy-to-carry pieces can be moved around, hidden or used as plant stools when not in use.

Nesting tables are also an excellent addition to tight outdoor spaces, as they can be tucked away when required.

Other outdoor storage and seating solutions include storage benches and tables, available at numerous outdoor and garden furniture stores in Malta.

Do not overlook materials

While you might strive for aesthetics, durability and practicality should never be overlooked. Metal outdoor furniture is a long-lasting choice, however, it’s not always ideal due to its weightiness.

Nowadays most metal furniture sets are rust-resistant, however, they should be shielded and stored away safely in winter. It’s also super important to bear in mind that metal retains heat – making it impossible to sit on if your seats are kept in direct sunlight.

Plastic garden furniture can be found in numerous furniture stores around Malta and Gozo and is oftentimes the most low-cost and weightless option available. Plastic chairs for outdoor use can be effortlessly stacked away, however, they should not be stored in direct sunlight for long periods, as plastic tends to fudge and warp over time. Plastic garden furniture is ideal for shaded yards or balconies that rarely see direct sunlight.

Wooden outdoor furniture on the other hand is a popular choice thanks to its appearance and durability. Unlike metal, wood does not retain heat, making it a fantastic alternative for sunny spots. Wooden garden furniture can last for years if taken care of adequately. Wood needs to be treated annually with oil or stain to protect it from the elements.

Rattan furniture is making a comeback this year, and it’s easy to see why. Adored for its captivatingly interlaced look and weather resistance, rattan is a great choice for lawns, balconies, gardens and patios. Rattan furniture is best used in large outdoor spaces as it is not foldable and will take up a significant amount of space. One should consider having furniture covers or ample indoor space to store these pieces during winter, as rattan does not take kindly to harsh weather conditions.

Make the most out of your garden, yard or balcony with outdoor furniture shops listed on Yellow.