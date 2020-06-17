1 Finding solutions

On March 10, European Council president Charles Michel presented the four priorities to combat the coronavirus pandemic: limiting the spread of COVID-19, ensuring the provision of medical equipment, tackling socio-economic consequences and promoting research. The latter is aimed at supporting research leading to developing health systems and scientific solutions against the pandemic. Through Horizon 2020, €1bn have been pledged under the programme.

On May 14, the European Parliament debated how the EU can boost the development of a coronavirus vaccine and treatment. The focus is on developing two types of vaccine: a prophylactic vaccine to prevent the disease and a therapeutic vaccine for treatment. Accelerated regulatory procedures are being put in place so that effective, safe and high-quality medicines can be put on the market.



MEPs are also insisting on equal access to a future vaccine.

2 Research projects

Of the €1bn pledged under the Horizon 2020 programme, €352m have already been mobilised. Actions include €48.25m for 18 research projects involving 151 research teams. One of these projects delivered quick results as the researchers involved in the HG nCoV19 test project were given approval to put a new rapid point-of-care diagnostic for COVID-19 on the market.

Another action, the Innovative Medicines Initiative, received €72m to support research projects useful to treat the pandemic and improve the preparedness for future possible outbreaks.

3 Research gets additional boost

On May 19, the Commission mobilised an additional €122m from Horizon 2020 to repurpose manufacturing for the rapid production of vital medical supplies, testing, treatment and prevention equipment, while developing medical technologies and digital tools to improve detection, surveillance and patient care. The new solutions need to be available and affordable for all, in line with the principles of the Coronavirus Global Response.

4 Sharing and coordinating

On May 14, the Commission launched a one-stop shop for coronavirus research and innovation funding. The ERA corona platform is intended to support the scientific community to find solutions against the coronavirus pandemic, by providing information, support and real-time updates for current and prospective beneficiaries of research and innovation programmes.

5 Financing innovative vaccines company

On March 16, the Commission provided €80m in financial support to CureVac, an innovative vaccine developer in Germany working on the coronavirus vaccine. The support comes in form of an EU guarantee of a currently assessed European Investment Bank loan of an identical amount, in the framework of the InnovFin Infectious Disease Finance Facility under Horizon 2020.

CureVac has already started its COVID-19 vaccine development programme and estimates to launch clinical testing by June 2020.

6 Raising funds

On May 4, the EU launched a fundraising campaign to ensure universal deployment of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines against the virus. To date, this online fundraiser has raised some €9.8bn in pledges.

On May 28, the EU launched a new global fundraising campaign, also with the support of endorsements by Bill Gates and others. The new campaign, co-led by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, illustrates the need for funds to develop and make vaccines and treatments available for everyone.

7 New EU pharmaceutical strategy

On May 14, Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas said the Commission was working on a new EU pharmaceutical strategy, to be presented later this year. This strategy aims to make the EU more resilient in the future, while exploring the new possibilities opened by digitalisation and innovation in the use of real world data. The new strategy also aims to create a future proof regulatory framework and support industry in promoting research and technologies that reach patients and fulfil their therapeutic needs, while addressing market failures. It will also take into account the weaknesses exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

And beyond COVID-19, in a resolution on the post-2020 EU budget revision and economic recovery plan, adopted on May 15, MEPs insisted on the creation of a new stand-alone European health programme. Taking up Parliament’s call, the Commission has proposed to invest €9.4 billion from the EU's 2021-2027 long-term budget in a new EU health programme named EU4Health.

