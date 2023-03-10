Financial institution Finductive Ltd has kicked off its 2023 CSR Initiative by donating to local charities. The company has allocated €500 per month to donate to various local charities and it was down to the team to nominate and vote for the chosen charities. In February the first donation was made to Puttinu Cares and last week a donation was made to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

Following International ‘Love your pet day’, where the Finductive crew shared pictures of their beloved pets, it was no surprise that the second charity nominated by the staff was one that supports animals! Finductive is a group of animal lovers and sometimes the pets even make a visit to the office to bring a bit of variety and entertainment to the working day.