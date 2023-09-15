As Finductive, an award-winning financial institution in the financial services industry, celebrates its fourth year in operation, the company undertook a key project to outline and establish its mission statement and core values that will guide the future endeavours of the company.

Recognising the importance of having a culture that shares a vision is something that Finductive knew was imperative in not only shaping the internal culture but also the perception of clients and partners.

Every team member was involved in this initiative and the results were officially launched with the team last week, marking an important milestone for the organisation. The project was designed to encourage inclusivity and collaboration between all members of staff from all levels and departments, everyone was given a voice and the opportunity to share during workshops and brainstorming sessions.

The outcome was one that resonated with the entire team allowing each employee to align their work with the company’s overall goals and vision.

Celebrating the fourth year operational anniversary.

A small celebration was held at the office to mark the fourth year operational anniversary, and this was the day that the mission statement and core values were officially released to the team. The celebration not only marked the launch of the mission statement and values but was a celebration of the growth, innovation and journey the team has embarked on together.

The launch of the mission statement and core values represents an exciting time for the company. With a clear vision and strong company culture, Finductive is looking forward to the future and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and growing together as a united team, with agility, passion, integrity and teamwork.

